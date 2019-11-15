Follow
CBD American Shaman - Goldsboro
919-947-0117
30 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$179
All Products
CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Candy
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Honey
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$29.95each
In-store only
Lemme Chill Cake
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.95each
In-store only
DocTurmeric Drink
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
CBD Unsweet Tea
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Marshmellow Treat
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.95each
In-store only
Gourmet Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Sparkling Water
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$3.75each
In-store only
CBD Gum
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
56mg
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
CBD + Omega-3 Supplement
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Lip Revitalizer
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Feline CBD Hemp Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Doggy Food
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Canine CBD Hemp Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
Soft CBD Dog Treats
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
CBD Probiotic
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
140mg
CBD
$23.995 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Terpene Rich Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$34.9915 mL
+1 more size
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Bath Bomb
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
Under-Eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$9.992fl.oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
900%
CBD
$89.9915 mL
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD VG Cloud Tincture(s)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$34.9915 mL
+1 more size
In-store only
Topical Cream - Ultra Concentrated
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$59.991 fl.oz
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
3mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$59.9930 Capsules
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Tincture(s)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$34.99150 mg
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Water Soluble(s)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only