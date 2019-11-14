Follow
CBD American Shaman I-45 North
832-616-3076
7 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$109
Deals
First Timer Deal
Valid 11/14/2019 – 1/1/2020
Stop in and receive a 15% discount if it is your first time in our store.
Can not be combined with any other offer
First Timer Deal
Valid 11/14/2019 – 1/1/2020
Stop in and receive a 15% discount if it is your first time in our store.
Can not be combined with any other offer
All Products
CBD Sparkling Water -
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$3.5each
In-store only
300 mg CBD Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
500 mg Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Canine CBD Hemp Oil Tincture (30ml)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
300 mg VG Cloud Tincture - CBD & Terpene Rich (30ml)
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
300 mg Water Soluble, Full Spectrum CBD Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only