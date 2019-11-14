Follow
CBD American Shaman Indy
463-221-2829
24 products
Last updated:
Deals
20% Off First Time Purchase
Valid 11/14/2019 – 11/3/2020
We offer 20% off for every first time customer! Mention this in store or use the promo code "CBDIndy" on our website.
Staff picks
Cherry Wine Joints
from CBD American Shaman
0.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
500 mg Topical Ointment
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
Water Soluble 30 mL
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
All Products
Topical Serum 15 mL
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
CBD Gum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
56mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Under Eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Bath Bombs
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Dog Treats Peanut Butter
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lip Revitalizer
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
8 oz Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Marsh mellow Treat
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Canine Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Gourmet CBD Infused Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Soft Dog Treats
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
VG Cloud Tincture & Vape
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
450 mg Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
250 mg Topical Ointment
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
900 mg Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
CBD + Omega 3 combination
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD 10 mg Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Water Soluble Extra Strength 900 mg
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$179.99each
In-store only
Water Soluble Extra Strength 450 mg
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only