We were Indiana's first CBD American Shaman store, and Broad Ripples first CBD store. We've been servicing Broad Ripple since September of 2018, and we opened our Carmel, Indiana CBD store in May of 2019. We pride ourselves on having one of the most diverse selection of Hemp-derived CBD products in the Indianapolis area. We offer a wide variety of CBD edibles, flower, tinctures, topicals, vape, and water soluble options. We take pride in the upscale vibe our stores offer customers, as well as our staff being well informed on everything Hemp and CBD related. Stop by either location for free samples, take advantage of our free delivery program for area codes 46220 and 46032, or visit us online at cbdamericanshamanindy.com to learn more!