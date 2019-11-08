Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
American Shaman North Keller is a family owned and operated store. Greg and Jennifer Mersberger are passionate about helping people live their best life and know first hand about the benefits of CBD. These products worked so well for them personally, they knew they needed to open a store, educate people in the area, and spread the word about these high quality products! Come by and meet Greg, Jennifer and their son, Jordan.