CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp. It is legal in all 50 states and is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has no heavy metals or insecticides, and is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.