Dynamic Duo 10% OFF
Buy any Water Soluble/Tincture and a Topical Cream/Serum and receive 10% OFF.
Deal always available but cannot be combined with any other offer.
All Products
300MG (30ml) Water Soluble, Full Spectrum CBD (10mg/ml)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.991 oz
In-store only
300MG (30ml) Tincture, Full Spectrum CBD (10mg/ml)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.991 oz
In-store only
450MG (30ml) Extra Strength Water Soluble, Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.991 oz
In-store only
150MG (15ml) Tincture, Full Spectrum CBD (10mg/ml)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.991 oz
In-store only
900MG (30ml) Extra Strength Water Soluble, Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$179.991 oz
In-store only
300MG (30ml) Canine CBD Hemp Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.991 oz
In-store only
300mg (30ml) Feline CBD Hemp Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.991 oz
In-store only
250MG (1oz) Topical Cream CBD (250mg/oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
500MG (2oz) Topical Cream CBD (250mg/oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
450MG (15ml) Terpene Rich Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
150MG (5ml) Terpene Rich Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
900MG (60 count, 15mg each) Ultra Concentrated CBD Hemp Oil Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
450MG (30 count, 15mg each) Ultra Concentrated CBD Hemp Oil Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
25MG (.5ml) Terpene Rich CBD Hemp Oil Clearomizer
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only