Find a variety of products with different delivery methods for people and pets! American Shaman follows only the best industry standards, making our Hemp Oil the most effective and the highest quality on the market today. Our proprietary nanotechnology makes our products 9x more bioavailable than anything else on the market, making our products faster and more efficiently absorbed by the body. Our store is locally owned and offer locally-infused organic products! Check out our community events on Facebook @cbdamericanshamanomaha.