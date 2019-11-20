Follow
CBD American Shaman St Pete Beach
727-755-8585
36 products
Deals
CBD Starter Kit $62.45
Valid 11/4/2019 – 12/25/2019
Lip Revitalizer, Body Lotion 2OZ, Topical Serum 5ML Water Soluble 5ML, Honey Stick, Topical Cream Sample
Staff picks
Omega 3 Supplement
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Water Soluble Hemp Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0.3mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.95each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$179.99each
In-store only
Terpene Rich Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Topical Cream 500 mg
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$109.99per jar
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
All Products
Cookies
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
60mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
CBD Gum
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
56mg
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
CBD Full Spectrum Gourmet Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
250mg
CBD
$49.95each
In-store only
Soft Dog Treats
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
80mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
CBD Honey
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
120mg
CBD
$29.95each
In-store only
Lemon Chill Cake
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$9.95each
In-store only
CBD Horse Snacks
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$49.95each
In-store only
CBD Doggy Snacks
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
200mg
CBD
$29.5each
In-store only
Canine CBD And Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Sea Salt Almonds
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
30mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Feline CBD Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Candy
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
200mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CBD Chocolate Truffle
from Lulus Chocolate
___
THC
60mg
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
CBD Mini Chocolate Bar
from Lulus Chocolate
___
THC
20mg
CBD
$4.5each
In-store only
Jelly Beans
from Spectrum Confections
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$20pack of 15
In-store only
CBD Joint
from CBD American Shaman
0.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$14.99per joint
In-store only
CBD Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Topical Cream 250 mg
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$59.99per jar
In-store only
Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Under Eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Bath Bomb
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
30mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
450mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
VG Cloud Tincture - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30per jar
In-store only
Lip Revitalizer
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10per tube
In-store only
Probiotic CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
70mg
CBD
$23.99starting at
In-store only