My husband suffers from numerous neck and back surgeries as well as PTSD. After bravely serving his country in 10 different military deployments, he came back and followed a path that too many brave veterans know. PTSD, nightmares, a caged soul, and a mind still living in a constant war-zone wondering what happened to the innocent people on the ground being bombed. Given prescriptions and opioids, fighting anxiety, losing a sense of self - the battle at home was almost as tough if not tougher than the deployments. That was until he discovered CBD products. The CBD worked well enough for him to recover.