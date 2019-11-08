HempyThoughts
Super great atmosphere! Friendly, kind staff. Great selection of products! Everything you need for your entire family and pets!
I have been using the water soluble CBD for two months now. The unflavored one is the way to go, fast absorption and bang for the buck easy to shoot down with just a little water...I was advised that the flavors are quite strong and need a lot of dilution, I tried the Cherry Lime anyway...I'm onto the unflavored. I am taking a half dropper full, morning and night, one bottle lasts a month. I have had chronic migraines since forever and significant back pain in my adult life, with a major back surgery about seven years ago...back pain comes and goes...I take good care...so I wasn't even really considering that pain when I started the CBD. It was all about the Migraines.The reduction in my back pain has been a major bonus ! I am most happy to report a decline in my headaches to almost none...I've have a total of four Migraines wave in to the point that I took one pharmaceutical on top of the CBD, and poof ! Gone ! As opposed to days on end of hard core prescription drugs every few hours, that would kill the pain as long as they were working, stoned me out of my gourd and left me feeling like shit when it was all over. And repeat. This CBD has no weird side effects. I'm working and sleeping well, slight reduction in appetite, better mood and energy comes naturally with feeling better ~ I am so very grateful.
WOW! Thank you for the amazing review!
Very informative and helpful. Grate customer service.
Thank you for the kind review!
Visited the store 3 weeks ago. Nice store. Professional, personal and knowledgeable consulting staff! I have been using the topical cream and water soluble cbd with thc for 3 weeks now. I haven't felt this well in the last 9 years!!! I would recommend the product because it truly works for me and the consultant provided lab reports for the products I inquired about.
Thank you for taking the time to review us! We are happy that we found a combination that works for you. See you next time!
My dogs love the Doggie Snacks! I have 6 doggies that all have different ailments. They all have benefited from CBD. I recommend their products 100 %!!
Thank you for the product review! We have a full line of pet products should the need arise for additional needs for the doggies!
Amazing customer service! The store is neat and clean! The owners and employees are very knowledgeable about the products!
Thank you for the kind review!