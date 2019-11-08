dlyoder420 on November 18, 2019

I have been using the water soluble CBD for two months now. The unflavored one is the way to go, fast absorption and bang for the buck easy to shoot down with just a little water...I was advised that the flavors are quite strong and need a lot of dilution, I tried the Cherry Lime anyway...I'm onto the unflavored. I am taking a half dropper full, morning and night, one bottle lasts a month. I have had chronic migraines since forever and significant back pain in my adult life, with a major back surgery about seven years ago...back pain comes and goes...I take good care...so I wasn't even really considering that pain when I started the CBD. It was all about the Migraines.The reduction in my back pain has been a major bonus ! I am most happy to report a decline in my headaches to almost none...I've have a total of four Migraines wave in to the point that I took one pharmaceutical on top of the CBD, and poof ! Gone ! As opposed to days on end of hard core prescription drugs every few hours, that would kill the pain as long as they were working, stoned me out of my gourd and left me feeling like shit when it was all over. And repeat. This CBD has no weird side effects. I'm working and sleeping well, slight reduction in appetite, better mood and energy comes naturally with feeling better ~ I am so very grateful.