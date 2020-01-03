Follow
CBD American Shaman of Dallas
214-613-2223
Deals
First Time Shopper Discount
Valid 11/20/2019 – 3/1/2020
Take 20% off your total purchase on your first visit.
Cannot be combined with any other offers.
All Products
CBD Joint
from CBD American Shaman
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.991 g
In-store only
300 MG CBD Gummies
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
CBD Gum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
56mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$19.95each
In-store only
250 MG Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
2 oz. Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$10each
In-store only
8 oz. Hydrating Body Lotion
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$40each
In-store only
120 MG CBD Massage Oil
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Under-Eye Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Lip Revitalizer
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$10each
In-store only
CBD Bath Bomb
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
500 MG Topical Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$109.99each
In-store only
450 MG Topical Serum
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$89.99each
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
Industrial Hemp
Strain
$30each
In-store only
450 MG Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
900 MG Capsules
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
900 MG Extra Strength Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$179.99each
In-store only
300 MG Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
300 MG VG Cloud Tincture
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
450 MG Extra Strength Water Soluble
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only