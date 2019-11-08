CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated, terpene rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp. Our oil is 100% ORGANIC, GLUTEN FREE, NON-GMO and contains NO HEAVY METALS OR INSECTICIDES which is verified by third party laboratory testing. CBD American Shaman follows only the best industry standards, making our hemp oil the most effective and the highest quality on the market today. We are U.S Hemp authority certified, meeting and exceeding the high standards they have set forth. Our proprietary nanotechnology makes our products 9x more bioavailable than anything on the market, making our products faster and more efficiently absorbed by the body (whether human or pet). Our mission at CBD American Shaman of Dallas is to help you with your wellness goals by providing you education about our CBD and all the possible benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Because of this, the CBD market can be very confusing for consumers. We are here to help you discover why purity and absorption are key to finding success with CBD. Most importantly, we believe in establishing relationships with our customers and being a part of their wellness journey and their lives.