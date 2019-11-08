Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are locally owned and operated! Dedicated to bringing wellness to our community at an affordable price! We believe in the power of CBD and educate our customers on the benefits! We provide a comfortable environment for people to come in, ask questions, and gain confidence.