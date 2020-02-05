CBD Headquarters Emporium is a trendsetting E com Herb Store offering first-rate products, exceptional customer service to shoppers from the comfort of their own homes & who visit our retail store. We’re a business made up of innovators and forward-thinkers, with the drive and wherewithal to constantly update and improve your CBD shopping experience.

We have over 30 top brands to choose from like Funky Farms, Hemplucid, Kalki, Roxy Pets, Creating Better Days, Pinnacle Hemp, Sunstate Hemp, Strawberry Fields, Kangaroo, Sunset CBD, Stanley Bros, Wildhemp, Bluum, High Hemp, Just CBD, Giraffe Nuts, JUUL, Zalt and more.

If your a pet lover we have just about any treat flavor in many ways. Oil for both Dogs and Cats, treats that are baked, gluten free and even wheat free. Each made from top tier CBD manufactures tried and proven. From pigs in a blanket, steak, meatballs, biscuits so good looking and performing your pet will bark for them.

Make a wish and we will make it come true when you see what colossal plethora of edibles we have. We have brands with 12 flavors like coke bottles, variety packs, fruit slices, peach rings, apple rings, blue raspberry rings, rainbow strips, mango strips, blueberry ribbons, sour worms, traditional gummy bears, sour patch kids and even a full line of Carmel twists sure to relax you. Given the broad selection you can be sure we have an edible for you whether your gluten free, sugar free, vegan or just want a low fat or fat free gummy.

When it comes to dried fruits with infused CBD we have you covered, Try our staple Strawberry Fields Organic Kiwi or Apple cinnamon slices. They are tasty as heck, fresh and oh so hard to keep away from. Perfect for keeping the edge off.

Sunstate hemp 750MG Penguin gummy's are amazing to help you grab some shuteye. 2-3 of these and its zzzz time.

Vapors we have you covered! Funky Farms 350MG tanks are 510 thread and packed with flavor and a punch. You have Thin Mint, Lemon Cake, Grandaddy Purple, Gelato and even Frosty Watermelon. If it's a disposable your looking for then we have Peach Tangie, Apple Jack Pear, Blueberry Gelato. Pinnacle hemp disposable are another winner with Trainwreck, Blue Dream, Grandaddy Purple and range from 150MG to 500MG. Another amazing disposable would be from Charlot's Web by Stanley Bros in 100MG offering Vanilla, Watermelon and of course strawberry.

Take a few minutes and visit our online shop at www.CBDHeadquartersEmporium.com or visit in person if your in Eatontown NJ. We have been serving the community for over 17 years from Eatontown, Freehold, Marlboro, Colts Neck, Millstone, Rumson, Asbury Park, Deal, West Longbranch, Longbranch, Oakhurst, Neptune, Belmar New Jersey and even customers as far as PA drive to us. When it comes to online we have been shipping domestically and serving just about any legal state we can ship to day in and day out. We can't wait to serve you and looking forward to improving your quality of life.