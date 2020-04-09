24 products
Last updated:
First-Time Customer Discount **CBD ONLY**
First-time customers receive a FREE Colorado Cures 250mg pain cream with purchase of equal or greater value.
While supplies last. 18 or older with valid ID. Customer reward account required. One Colorado Cures pain cream per first-time customer. Cannot combine with any other offers. Valid at any CBD Plus USA location.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lem Chem
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - 25mg CBD Lip Balm - Cherry Vanilla
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
25mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 1000mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - 250mg CBD Sugar Scrub - Rosemary Peppermint
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Coconut Salve 500mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 250mg 1oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Light It Up Light/Medium Roast Cold Brew Bags
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Copack - Smokiez - Edible - 250mg Sour Blue Raspberry CBD Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Full Spectrum - Tropical - 500mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum - All Natural - 1000mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Full Spectrum - Tropical - 1000mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum - Strawberry Lemonade - 1000mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum - All Natural - 500mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Hemp Flower - Cherry Wine Pre-Roll 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Tincture - 300mg Pets Plus Isolate Tincture - Chicken 30ml
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
300mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Squib 100 Organic Gummy Blue Raspberry
from Lunchbox Alchemy
3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate - Berry - 500mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Full Spectrum - Strawberry Lemonade -1000mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice 1000mg Purple Haze 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Capsule - Kratom Bali 100ct
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Edible - 25:2 Anytime Full Spectrum Gummies - 10pk
from CBD Plus USA
1mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Capsule - Kratom Thai 100ct
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Pineapple Express 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Capsule - Kratom Vietnam 100ct
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only