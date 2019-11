WalterHWhite on January 24, 2019

As a chemist, the science behind cannabinoids and how they help us has always fascinated me. Being diagnosed with lung cancer was very difficult for me and my family, but scientific research shows that cannabidiol and its counterparts could greatly benefit me during this time. My son has cerebral palsy and research shows that he could benefit too. If only CBD could keep my wife Skyler from sneaking over to Ted Beneke's house, then it would truly be a miracle...