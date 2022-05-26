Driving Purpose Hemp Trails CBD began with an idea and a desire to help people and patients all over the country. We use only the best CBD Distillate with or without THC, grown and sourced locally in Tennessee from Big Creek Cannabis. Anna’s Personal Motivations In 2005, while studying medicine, owner Anna Butler’s pelvis was broken as a result of complications from childbirth. After completing her MS in Psychology she began working with a smoke shop in Memphis, TN. Anna’s partner in the smoke shop suggested she try to create a better CBD product than what was on the market. That suggestion has led to Hemp Trails CBD. Anna, Ali, and new partner, Adam, have teamed up to release a more expansive product line. We cannot wait to show you what we’ve got in store! Hemp Trails Products Hemp Trails products are cocktail style using deliciously crafted flavorings. But no worries it’s just for fun, there’s no alcohol in them. We have something truly unique that you can’t find anywhere except at Hemp Trails CBD.