CBD Plus - Lubbock
1403.2 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
56 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this cbd-store
CBD Plus - Lubbock
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 13
1803 Seventh St , 601, Lubbock, TX
License 32072617783
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
10am-8pm
tuesday
10am-8pm
wednesday
10am-8pm
thursday
10am-8pm
friday
10am-8pm
saturday
10am-8pm
sunday
11am-7pm
Photos of CBD Plus - Lubbock
Show all photos
9 Reviews of CBD Plus - Lubbock
see all reviews
t........7
July 18, 2022
Super nice customer service will 100% shop here again
b........t
July 18, 2022
Great products, great service, great people
e........o
July 17, 2022
Jeremy helped me out and it was an amazing experience.
p........6
June 3, 2022
Amazing place