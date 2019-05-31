Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a fantastic location with a wonderful, friendly, and knowledgable staff. They have many, many different kinds of CBD products from prerolls to flower to hempettes and many, many others. They also have high-quality kratom capsules. Everything you're looking for and then some. Thanks Rachel!
RachelDR
on August 19, 2019
Great service and very knowledgeable staff!!! Has all your CBD needs :)