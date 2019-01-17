Mr.Grim on January 29, 2019

I've only been here once and I was extremely impressed with just how organized and how wonderful the environment is there. Not only was I blown away with their work ethics, I was throughly educated about CBD by Cricket. She askes all the important questions about your personal health in order to establish the best merchandise. She truly knows her stuff, I was able to walk away a completely, satisfied customer. I will be returning Bi-weekly!