5.0
10 reviews
Great service, knowledgeable staff :)
I've only been here once and I was extremely impressed with just how organized and how wonderful the environment is there. Not only was I blown away with their work ethics, I was throughly educated about CBD by Cricket. She askes all the important questions about your personal health in order to establish the best merchandise. She truly knows her stuff, I was able to walk away a completely, satisfied customer. I will be returning Bi-weekly!
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We want to find the right products that will work best for you're specific needs! We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
I stopped in just to ask questions and get information about some products . I had no intention of making a purchase, just went in to learn about things. After speaking with Cricket for a few minutes I ended up purchasing some hot pain cream. She was extremely helpful and got me the exactly what I needed! Great staff! I will definitely be back!
Awesome service,thanks to Cricket for helping me find the meds I needed!
Great experience, will definitely go again, shout out to cricket for great service!!!!!
Great service and selection!
I came in to get some cbd oil for my dog and ended up getting an oil for myself as well. I would love to see some more pet products in the future. I spoke to two different girls and they were both sweet. Cricket was extremely knowledgeable and answered every question I could come up with! I will definitely be back to see her!!
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff! Originally went in for the cbd isolate tincture sadly they were out of the size I wanted to try... I ended up getting a bottle of the maengda kratom and flower called “Oregon lifter.” I was very happy with my purchase and will have to return very soon to try the oil. It must be a popular size for people wanting to try it out before they commit to a larger bottle.
Great experience! Awesome sales girl “Bailey” very knowledgeable on your products!! Will continue to come back for all my CBD needs!