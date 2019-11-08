Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are open 7 days a week. Conveniently located in Lu- Mac's Route 2 Preston Ct. Our friendly knowledgeable staff is here to discuss our many CBD products with you. From edibles to flower we have a great variety of top notch inventory.