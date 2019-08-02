Here at CBD19th we are passionate about our quality of products and the education you receive when stopping in our store. We provide the highest quality of product available, in a handful of different reputable brands that we feel meet our standard of quality. We are known for our personal line of flavored Oil Tinctures, Scented Salve Creams, Flower, Gummies and various strains of Vaping Cartridges, among other products named CeRay CBD. We are built on superior quality CBD, available in various applications. We hope to become your one stop shop for education and purchase of CBD products. We are located off of 19th Ave and Cactus, we hope to see you soon!