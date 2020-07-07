A........y on August 7, 2020

I always can count on the Chesacanna Wellness Shop to have everything I need and more to continue to medicate. Ashtrays that double as bowl cleaners (from locally made artists too!), butane for dabs, vape batteries and chargers, different glass cleaners.... and much more. I have bought 2 sun catchers from there that are my favorite decorations in my new home!