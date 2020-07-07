H........3
The wellness shop has everything you could ever need! My favorite place for goodies and CBD treats never disappointed.
5.0
6 reviews
I always can count on the Chesacanna Wellness Shop to have everything I need and more to continue to medicate. Ashtrays that double as bowl cleaners (from locally made artists too!), butane for dabs, vape batteries and chargers, different glass cleaners.... and much more. I have bought 2 sun catchers from there that are my favorite decorations in my new home!
The Chesacanna Wellness shop has all the accessories you need for the best cannabis experience. They also have a large selection of cbd products and supplements. The shop is beautiful and I always find the coolest gifts there.
I love stopping in the Wellness shop when visiting the dispensary. Where else can you get a wide selection of CBD products, smoke shop stuff, AND TAHARKA BROS ICE CREAM!? I HIGHLY recommend checking it out, you don’t need a medical card to shop!!!
I loved the energy in this shop and found products that I haven’t seen before. I highly recommend the CBD shampoo and conditioner!
This place is Beautifully with so many amazing things to look at!!! Everything form Wellness items, CBD products, local MD vendors and smoke shop accessory. I shop here for not only myself but great for buying gifts for friends and family. Very knowledgeable friendly staff. Love this place!!