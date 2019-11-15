Follow
Columbus Botanical Depot (CBD Only)
Clean Remedies Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract
from Clean Remedies
THC
350mg
CBD
$39.991 oz
In-store only
Matcha Instant Green Tea
from CBD Living
THC
150mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Chai Turmeric Loose Leaf Tea
from CBD Living
THC
150mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Mango Herbal Loose Leaf Tea
from CBD Living
THC
150mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Coconut Herbal Loose Leaf Tea
from CBD Living
THC
150mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Loose Leaf Passion Green Tea
from CBD Living
THC
140mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Berry Black Loose Leaf Tea
from CBD Living
THC
150mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Clean Remedies Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract (3000 mg)
from Clean Remedies
THC
3000mg
CBD
$179.99each
In-store only
Clean Remedies Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract (900mg)
from Clean Remedies
THC
900mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
CBD Living Chocolate
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
87mg
CBD
CBD Living Gummies
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
CBD Infused Honey
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
CanChew CBD Chewing Gum
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Froggies
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
CBD Living Freeze Roll On
from CBD Living
THC
100mg
CBD
Living CBD Bath Bombs
from CBD Living
THC
60mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
CBD Living Topical Patch
from CBD Living
THC
60mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Living CBD Soap
from CBD Living
THC
60mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Clean Remedies Full Spectrum Topical Roll On
from Clean Remedies
THC
450mg
CBD
$44.99each
In-store only
CBD Living Suppositories
from CBD Living
THC
50mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Living Sleep Aid
from CBD Living
THC
60mg
CBD
$47.99each
In-store only
Paws: 900 Mg. Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
from Clean Remedies
THC
900mg
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only