Chapel Hill, NC
238.2 miles away
Crystal Buds Holistic began with the purpose of de-mystifying the process of incorporating holistic health products as a daily life practice. As this generation is beginning to see the benefits of natural holistic products, we provide a safe space to learn and explore these products for newcomers and provide experienced customers a trustworthy environment they can find products to suit all of their needs.

1711 Farrington Point Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
12pm - 7pm
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
saturday
12pm - 6pm

