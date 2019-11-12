77 products
Hummingbird Botanicals on SALE in December! BOGO 50% off!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
For the month of December, buy any Hummingbird Botanical tincture, 350mg, 750mg or 1500mg, and get a Hummingbird Botanical's Body Butter at 50% off. Treat your pain 2 ways with a tincture and topical for all day and all night relief. Hummingbird CBD is grown in the USA and is premium full spectrum Hemp oil, organically grown and crafted with care.
All CBD at Curio Wellness has been tested in our independent lab for potency verification. Offer ends December 31st. Cash or cashless ATM services. No limit on purchase.
Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture 8mg Citrus Mint 1oz
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture 8mg Citrus Mint 2oz
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
Broad Spectrum CBD 8mg Unflavored 1oz
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
Broad Spectrum CBD 16mg Citrus Mint 1oz
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
Broad Spectrum CBD 16mg Citrus Mint 2oz
from Curio Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
CBD Tincture 1500 mg - Peppermint
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$129.951 oz
In-store only
CBD Tincture 350 mg - Peppermint
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
11.66mg
CBD
$39.951 oz
In-store only
CBD Tincture 350 mg - Unflavored
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
11.66mg
CBD
$39.951 oz
In-store only
CBD Tincture 750 mg - Peppermint
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$69.951 oz
In-store only
CBD Tincture 750 mg - Unflavored
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$69.951 oz
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Lemon Twist
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
17mg
CBD
$74.991 oz
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Orange Blossom
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
17mg
CBD
$74.991 oz
In-store only
Original Formula CBD Oil - Mint Chocolate
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
21mg
CBD
$149.991 oz
In-store only
Original Formula CBD Oil - Olive Oil
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
21mg
CBD
$149.991 oz
In-store only
Dr. Weng Full Spectrum 500mg Tincture - Unflavored
from Dr. Weng & Baltimore Progressive Compassionate Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65.991 oz
In-store only
Dr. Weng Full Spectrum 500mg Tincture - Mint
from Dr. Weng & Baltimore Progressive Compassionate Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65.991 oz
In-store only
Dr. Weng Full Spectrum Tincture 500mg - Banana
from Dr. Weng & Baltimore Progressive Compassionate Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65.991 oz
In-store only
Dr. Wengs Full Spectrum 1000mg Tincture
from Dr. Weng & Baltimore Progressive Compassionate Care
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1051 oz
In-store only
Sleep CBD Gummies (60 cnt) - Raspberry
from Charlotte's Web
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Recovery CBD Gummies (60 cnt) - Ginger
from Charlotte's Web
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Calm CBD Gummies (60 cnt) - Lemon Lime
from Charlotte's Web
___
THC
10mg
CBD
$54.99each
In-store only
Calm and Quiet Small Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
2.5mg
CBD
$9.53each
In-store only
Stop the Itch Large Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
6mg
CBD
$55.65each
In-store only
Stop the Itch Medium Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
4.5mg
CBD
$44.52each
In-store only
Stop the Itch Large Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
6mg
CBD
$15.89each
In-store only
Calm and Quiet Large Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
5mg
CBD
$15.9each
In-store only
Calm and Quiet Small Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
2.5mg
CBD
$33.39each
In-store only
Calm and Quiet Medium Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
3.8mg
CBD
$44.52each
In-store only
Calm and Quiet Medium Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
3.8mg
CBD
$12.72each
In-store only
Calm and Quiet Large Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
5mg
CBD
$55.65each
In-store only
Stop the Itch Medium Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
4.5mg
CBD
$15.89each
In-store only
Stop the Itch Small Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
3mg
CBD
$31.5each
In-store only
Up and Moving Medium Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
4.5mg
CBD
$44.52each
In-store only
Up and Moving Large Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
6mg
CBD
$55.65each
In-store only
Up and Moving Large Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
7mg
CBD
$15.89each
In-store only
Up and Moving Small Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
3mg
CBD
$9.53each
In-store only
Up and Moving Small Dog Sachets (30-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
3mg
CBD
$33.39each
In-store only
Up and Moving Medium Dog Sachets (7-day)
from Therabis
___
THC
4.5mg
CBD
$9.53each
In-store only
Happy and Healthy Medium Dog Treats
from Therabis
___
THC
5mg
CBD
$44.52each
In-store only
Happy and Healthy Large Dog Treats
from Therabis
___
THC
6mg
CBD
$55.65each
In-store only
12