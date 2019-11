this place is amazing they have everything even acupuncture, massages and more even stuff for the fur babies well def keep going here

CBD store said:

Thank you so much for visiting Curio Wellness! We appreciate your review and look forward to seeing you again. We just added Charlotte's Web pet chews to our pet selections, available in Calming and Cognition. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions, we are happy to help.