Logo for DESERT OASIS CBD
cbd-store

DESERT OASIS CBD

El Paso, TX
1692.0 miles away
Loading...

2 Reviews of DESERT OASIS CBD

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 23, 2023
Verified Shopper
Staff was super knowledgeable and store had way more products than what I saw online. They are willing to look for other products you want that they may not currently stock.
October 3, 2023
Great customer service, great products!