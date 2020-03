Crishdz1133 on March 19, 2020

Only location to sell high quality organic CBD! The owner is highly knowledgeable and he makes a high quality organic CBD which stands apart from the rest I’ve tried. I recovered from Fibromyalgia and this has been a life saver in keeping me healthy and pain free. I also have my little chihuahua of 9 years on their small dog tincture and her energy and mobility has greatly improved. We are both on Earth Worth CBD daily and couldn’t be happier. Thank you