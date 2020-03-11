Embrace CBD is a family owned and family focused company founded by a married couple with a passion for helping people. Who we are as individuals shape the way we do business. Here at Embrace CBD we have 5 core values that direct the way we operate.

#1 Families First

#2 People Over Profits

#3 Education Before Sales

#4 Quality Products Over Higher Profit Margins

#5 Truth Over Hype

We exist to cut through the nonsense in the CBD Industry. There are a ton of companies who take advantage of an unregulated market to push fraudulent, mislabeled, and potentially harmful products to make a buck.

We are much more than just a CBD store. We understand that the hemp plant offers so much more than just CBD. We specialize in all hemp-derived cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDA, Hemp Derived Delta-8 THC and so much more! We carry Oils & Tinctures, Edibles, Vape, Topicals, Smokeable Flower and a ton of other products! No Medical Card Required!

We at Embrace CBD have partnered with the industry's top leaders in the fields of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, merchandising, consulting, and testing to bring validity and confidence to the retail CBD space.

Why Choose Us?

In such an over-saturated market knowing where to buy CBD products is of the utmost importance. Lots of places sell CBD. BUT very few have quality control and education as their main focus. We at Embrace CBD Wellness Center have aligned ourselves with true experts in the industry to guarantee the validity of our products and as a result, we can also provide correct dosing recommendations and caution against using CBD with certain other medications that may have adverse reactions.

The Embrace CBD Difference

We will never change our core values and believe that if we continue to treat people well our business will continue to grow. We strive to treat our customers like family and do our best to truly meet their needs. We are dedicated to our community and love having the opportunity to serve our customers. We don’t take it for granted and consider it an honor to be Anne Arundel and Howard County’s most trusted source for CBD Products.

At Embrace CBD Wellness Centers we are able to truly put the customer’s needs first! We aren’t here to ride the CBD wave. We are here to bring validity and confidence to the retail CBD space.

Buy Safely and Confidently at Embrace CBD Wellness Centers Online or In-Store!

