Physician-owned retail store and health clinic focused on the growing body of cannabinoid science. We carry a wide variety of full-panel tested Hemp and CBD products, and strive to provide extensive cannabinoid education to our community. We take pride in the quality, and reliability of our products and dedicate ourselves to treating each individual patient.