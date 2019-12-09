8 products
20% OFF Your First Visit
Stop in now to our Rockville store location and receive 20% OFF any purchase of $40 or more. We carry all things CBD; from Raw Ingredients to Hemp Flower, to Topicals & Tinctures. We vet all of our brands from 'Seed to Sale'. We visit the farms and the production facilities and do our own 3rd party lab testing of all the products we sell.
Multiple discounts cannot be combined on the same item(s).
Staff picks
Local MD Cherry Wine
from Georgetown Hemp
0.3%
THC
20%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Local MD Boax
from Georgetown Hemp
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
Boax
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
1500mg Freeze Roller
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
CBg 600mg CBg per 1 Oz.
from Myriam's Hope Hemp
0.3mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
All Products
Mint Medley CBD Herbal Blend
from Valkyrie Springs
0.3%
THC
17%
CBD
Boax
Strain
$17⅛ oz
In-store only
3.5g Glass Jars
from Boutique MD Farms
0.3%
THC
25%
CBD
White Sangria
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
750mg Premium CBD Gummies
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
2425mg CBD Full Spectrum Tincture 50ml Bottle
from NuLeaf Naturals
0.3mg
THC
2425mg
CBD
$239each
In-store only