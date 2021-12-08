The products I was able to purchase are good, the issues I have encountered is that the product is limited i.e. there was a limitation on the amount that could be purchased and twice I placed an order online and received confirmation etc. only to receive a call on the day of delivery for the 1st order stating that the order would not be delivered/fulfilled because they ran out of product and the 2nd time I placed an order online on a Saturday for pick-up on Wednesday...they stated something went wrong with the server on Tuesday and they would not be able to fulfill my order. Sadly although the product is good the availability is not good for this medical prescription. It's a little frustrating but hopefully they will figure things out sooner rather than later. Funny thing is Delta-8 products are available without prescription and availability is good in and around San Antonio.