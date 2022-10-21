125 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this cbd-store
Green Zone Delta 8 & CBD Dispensary - Addison
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 32
709 W lake St, A, Addison, IL
storefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12am - 5pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 9pm
Photos of Green Zone Delta 8 & CBD Dispensary - Addison
Show all photos
2 Reviews of Green Zone Delta 8 & CBD Dispensary - Addison
see all reviews
c........2
July 30, 2022
Very chill dude working the place. Came in looking for Cherry Pie vape cartridge. And asked if they gave discounts to medical patients which they did. Was very happy with my purchase and will definitely be going back.
O........1
May 1, 2022
Verified Shopper
Very nice people! Extremely happy with the product for the price, the elixir company flower is amazingly good quality, my favorite two strains are blueberry yum yum and lava cake!