Happy Hemp Co.
Logo for Happy Hemp Co.
cbd-store

Happy Hemp Co.

Cedar Park, TX
1293.5 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
6 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

Happy Hemp Co.

Happy Hemp Co. Dispensary is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Cedar Park, Texas! As a premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts, we are proud to offer an extensive selection of high-quality natural THCA flower strains that cater to every preference and budget. Our menu features some of the finest strains available, including favorites like **LA Confidential**, a potent and smooth option; **Apple Kush**, known for its sweet and fruity aroma; **White Truffle**, a strain with a rich, earthy profile; **Sweet Tart**, which balances tartness with sweetness perfectly; and **Trop Cherry**, a tropical delight that’s bursting with flavor. These are just a few of the many natural THCA choices we offer, ensuring that there's something for every cannabis connoisseur. At Happy Hemp Co., we understand that quality is paramount, whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or someone seeking more budget-friendly options. That’s why all of our strains are cultivated indoors, ensuring consistency, potency, and the highest standards of quality across the board. Whether you're looking for top-shelf selections or more affordable options, you can trust that every strain we carry is crafted with care and expertise. We invite you to visit our new Cedar Park location and explore our wide range of products. Happy Hemp Co. is here to serve the community with the best natural THCA flower available, ensuring a premium experience for every customer.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
1540 Cypress Creek Road, #150, Cedar Park, TX
Send a message
Call 5122962431
Visit website
License 93-4418154
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
11:30am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Happy Hemp Co.

Promotions at Happy Hemp Co.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Happy Hemp Co.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Happy Hemp Co.

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.