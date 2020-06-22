About our Products! Hemp Haven prides ourself on growing and providing the highest quality products on the market. We are the farmer so we know what goes into every process from seed to shelf! All of our hemp grown products are third party tested multiple times before it hits the shelf. We offer a wide range of Hemp Flower grown in Missouri, Full Spectrum and Isolate products. Hemp Haven uses Co2 Extraction as a way to create a pure, clean, quality oil. Hemp Haven products are derived from our US Industrial Hemp Farm and contain Less than 0.3% THC.