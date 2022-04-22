Locally owned and operated Hempie's is locally owned by Todd Floyd, Austin Bain, and Matthew Beasley. Hempie's mission is to provide wisdom and the top-rated hemp and CBD products to market and provide wellness to our customers. We opened Hempie's in Raleigh, NC at Litchford Village beside Sterling Chiropractic and across from Food Lion. Our #1 goal is to offer a variety of hemp products such as Delta-8, Delta-9, THC-0, and CBD products for natural therapeutic benefit. We have had an incredible outpour of support and excitement to bring these hemp products to market. We are excited to provide our clients with a personal consultation and education to help you pick the right hemp products.