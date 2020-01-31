Henderson Hemp Company is a family-owned and operated brick and mortar hemp and CBD dispensary. We are located in a 24,000 sq ft historic building located in beautiful Downtown Henderson, Kentucky.

We have been serving our tri-state area - in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois - and local community since 2016. Our customers trust our knowledge and experience to guide them in their best interests. Through word of mouth, we quickly began receiving over-the-phone orders from all over the United States, prompting us to develop our online business, TincturesAndMore.com. We are consistently recognized by medical professionals, holistic therapists, and everyday people as the most trusted source for CBD products. Rigorous standards and screening are applied to any prospective additions to our product line.

Our vast selection of products includes everything from high quality tinctures and edibles to concentrates and cosmetics. The bulk of our tinctures and topicals are local to Kentucky, often leading to the formation of close personal relationships between ourselves and the hemp farmers. Any of our products that come from outside of our state must be of equal or superior quality to anything local that we carry. We pay very close attention to every aspect of each product. From the cultivation and sourcing of the hemp, to the methods used in processing, we know what makes a quality extract.

Our specialized service is rooted in finding the purest, strongest, and most inexpensive items in the CBD and wellness space. We understand the cost concerns that plague most users of CBD, and we do our absolute best to bring those concerns to a minimum. Our other main area of expertise lies in educating our customers. We have seen far too many people pay far too much for sub-par tinctures, and we find it morally reprehensible to see these people in need become victims of predatory sales models. In our continuing quest to educate our customers in how to take quality CBD products on a budget, we have developed easily accessible formulas and calculators available on TincturesAndMore.com, and coming soon to our iOS app.

People stop by and check us out for our knowledge and superior products, but they come back for our friendly banter and down to earth vibes. Our store also has thousands of used vinyl records, and a decent selection of antique furniture!

