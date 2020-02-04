The Lifestyle Store is driven by

Our curiosity of what hemp can do to improve the human experience.

We believe hemp, rooted in earth, releases us to explore our own roots. Roots that can help us heal, grow our community, unveil things hidden, and point to deeper understandings.

We aspire to support you in finding which products best serve your individual mind, body, and spirit. We work hard to uncover what works well to restore, maintain or elevate your personal wellbeing.

We revel in our return to the beginning. A time when we knew where our food came from because we watched it grow ourselves. When we lived by the cycle of the seasons and were sustained by the earth’s generosity. When we celebrated nature instead of conquering it. When our healing medicines come not from the lab but from the soil.