Higher Hemp is San Diego's highest rated free same-day CBD delivery service. We service all of San Diego county and offer 2-day priority shipping to the rest of the U.S. All of our products are hemp-derived and lab-tested (available upon request) for purity and transparency. Order received by 6pm are guaranteed to be delivered same-day within 1-2 hours. Satisfaction guaranteed. Most packaging materials are hemp-derived and/or compostable materials -- even our plastic shrink wrapping.