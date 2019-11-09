Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Join us this Saturday, November 16th, from 12pm-3pm for our discounted MMJ certification event with Herbal Wellness RX! $125 Certifications!
About
Established in January of 2019, Hip Hemp Cafe is a one of a kind hemp lounge and specialty shop dedicated to improving the lives of many using cannabis. It is our goal to provide our customers with a friendly, caring, and knowledgeable staff well versed in CBD, as well as it's significantly therapeutic benefits. We carry tinctures, topicals, smokables, and more!