Welcome to Hudson Valley Hemp Co. We are a family owned and operated CBD company located in Mahopac, NY. We are dedicated to provide our clientele with a wealth of knowledge and providing superior brands of CBD products on the market today. Hudson Valley Hemp is an inclusive, welcoming cannabis community. Creating a pro-cannabis initiative. Supporting natural forms of healing from the cannabis plant. Not only do we provide CBD products but we are now offering CBD treatments. These treatments are done by licensed therapist in our private spa rooms. Treatments include: 60-120 min CBD massages CBD Reflexology CBD Cupping Assisted Stretching More services to be introduced soon We look forward to your visit