Humanity Health CBD was created to help humanity! Humanity Health CBD was started because we personally witnessed the wonderful benefits that CBD can provide to people of all ages; in many different areas of medical concern and human health. As Gen X’ers we have experienced the relief CBD can provide from daily aches and pains of working long hours and keeping up with the lives of our 6 kids. We have witnessed our kids experiencing wonderful results from the use of CBD; from healing and minimizing sports injuries, to reducing redness of acne, to moisturizing the skin and helping with psoriasis, to dealing with the vast amounts of anxiety that comes with entering the adult world. In addition, of course, our dogs are much more relaxed and less anxious because of our all natural CBD dog treats. However, the most important variable that really put Humanity Health CBD into existence was the life changing results we saw in our aging parents. As they broke through their learned biases of “CBD equaling marijuana” (which is absolutely false) and started taking daily does to help assist in relieving their pain and suffering from medical conditions (like arthritis, chronic back pain, fibromyalgia, lupus and diabetes) they found CBD was a natural alternative to the opioids they were taking. We know everyone’s body and endocrine system works a bit differently, but we strongly feel there are health benefits for anyone taking CBD. However, please note, we are here to help and we are not doctors. Please take any necessary caution to consult your physician concerning any medical conditions or concerns.