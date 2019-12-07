13 products
20% Discount For Veterans
As a thank you to all of those who have fought for our freedom, we offer an ongoing discount to all veterans. Stop by the shop to receive 20% off on any purchase.
All US Military veterans must provide a scan or photo of their DD-214, State issued ID with Veteran endorsement or VA card to receive the 20% off full-price retail orders. This discount only applies to veterans. We cannot offer discounts for family members of veterans. Qualifying documents include: -VA card -DD-214 (or other honorable discharge paperwork) -Military service records -State-issued driver’s license (OR) photo ID with a “veteran” classification.
Staff picks
Hawaiian Haze
from Innerzen
0.06%
THC
18.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Gummies – Single Packs – 250mg
from Wyld CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99pack of 10
In-store only
CBD Coffee
from Green Roads
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
All Products
Lollipops
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$3each
In-store only
CBD oral sprays – 120mg
from Swiss Relief
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
CBD Sparkling Water – Real-Fruit Infused
from Wyld CBD
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Chocolate Budz
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Squib Single Dose CBD Gummies
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0.92mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$6.49each
In-store only
Squib 100 CBD Gummies
from Lunchbox Alchemy
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$23.99each
In-store only
Raw Paw CBD Extract for Dogs
from Cured Nutrition
7.2mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Sparkling CBD Water - Lemon
from Day One
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Migraine Formula
from RX Remedies
0.08mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture 1000mg
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only