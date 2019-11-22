Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We have some incredible sales that we'll be running in one week...stay tuned!
About
Welcome to Innerzen, Baltimore’s premier CBD shop. We offer boutique hemp flower and a variety of CBD products, including: edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals, pet products and more. We are located on the avenue in Hampden at 1008 W 36th St. If you’re new to CBD and have questions, stop by the shop to hear about what our hemp products can do for you. If you’re not local, please feel free to send us a text message at 410.929.6879