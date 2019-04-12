Follow
Innerzen
410.929.6879
20% Discount For Veterans
As a thank you to all of those who have fought for our freedom, we offer an ongoing discount to all veterans. Stop by the shop to receive 20% off on any purchase.
All US Military veterans must provide a scan or photo of their DD-214, State issued ID with Veteran endorsement or VA card to receive the 20% off full-price retail orders. This discount only applies to veterans. We cannot offer discounts for family members of veterans. Qualifying documents include: -VA card -DD-214 (or other honorable discharge paperwork) -Military service records -State-issued driver’s license (OR) photo ID with a “veteran” classification.
Spend $50 or more, get a FREE Sprig CBD Soda of your choice
Spend $50 or more on any CBD products, and get a FREE* Sprig CBD soda of your choice. Available in Citris Zero Sugar, Lemon Tea Zero Sugar, Melon Zero Sugar.
*Offer good in store only
Free CBD Daily Dose with purchase of any RX Remedies Tablets
FREE* CBD Daily Dose – 350 mg Formula – by Green Roads when you purchase any RX Remedies 30 count bottle.
*In store only
Free 10mg Honey Stick For First Time Customers
First time in the shop? Get one delicious honey stick for FREE with your first purchase.
Black Friday Sale!
Valid 11/29/2019 – 12/4/2019
We are offering some incredible sales, from now through Monday at midnight! Get 20% off for $1 - $99 total purchase Get 25% off for $100 - $199 total purchase And $30% off for all purchases over $300!
Offer good from now until Monday at 11:59pm