jay_dash82 on November 22, 2019

Had no idea this place was even here. I stopped by on my way back from work and was pleasantly surprised to find out that there was an awesome little hemp shop that opened above Hampden Junk. Nice selection, guy who was working was very informative. I tried a cherry pre-roll and he also threw in a free cream for me to try. If you're in Hampden, definitely stop in and check these guys out.