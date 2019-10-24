Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Kentucky Greenleaf is a local, family-owned specialty shop featuring CBD products from the finest hemp artisans and extractors in the country.
We have carefully selected suppliers who have a similar mindset as our own – to bring the therapeutic benefits of CBD to our communities through product knowledge, actual first-hand experience, and a variety of CBD products that are independently certified for quality and purity.