ORDER ONLINE! @ WWW.KENTUCKYGREENLEAF.COM or visit our store in Georgetown, Kentucky. Kentucky Greenleaf is a local, family-owned specialty shop featuring CBD products from the finest hemp artisans and extractors in the country. We have carefully selected suppliers who have a similar mindset as our own – to bring the therapeutic benefits of CBD to our communities through product knowledge, actual first-hand experience, and a variety of CBD products that are independently certified for quality and purity. Our trusted suppliers include CBDistillery, Lazarus Naturals, Re-Live Everyday, Panacea Life Sciences, Little Flower Hemp Company, King Kanine, and Kentucky Proud artisans Ananda Hemp and Homestead Alternatives. Our CBD product selection includes tinctures and oils, edibles, topicals, bath and beauty products, softgels and capsules, and CBD for pets. Kentucky Greenleaf does NOT carry any inhaled products, such as flower or vape products. Every CBD product in our extensive inventory comes with a third-party lab report, easily accessed through the QR code attached to the product. It's your assurance of safety, quality and purity with every CBD brand we offer at Kentucky Greenleaf. Please visit our store when you're in central Kentucky, or browse through our offerings and place your orders online at www.kentuckygreenleaf.com. We offer free shipping on all orders and we accept all major credit cards.